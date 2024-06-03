Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Keith Barnes Sells 5,186 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KN opened at $17.52 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 152,626 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 477.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 61,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

