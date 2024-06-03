Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Keith Barnes Sells 5,186 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KN opened at $17.52 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
