Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.100-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.300–0.240 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lands’ End Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LE opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $450.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

