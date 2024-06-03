Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LULU opened at $311.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.77.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.03.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

