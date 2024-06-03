M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in M/I Homes by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $124.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.20. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

