Manta Network (MANTA) Price Hits $1.79 on Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00002561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $582.55 million and $45.78 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.79981183 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $48,126,161.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

