MetFi Self Reported Market Cap Tops $139.25 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. MetFi has a total market cap of $139.25 million and approximately $291,028.56 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.20282622 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $348,238.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

