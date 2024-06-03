Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $364.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

