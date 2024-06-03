Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,640 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for approximately 2.6% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,244 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 263,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $58.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

