Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.49

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Navios Maritime Partners's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

