New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

