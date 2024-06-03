NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 5,255.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of NICE by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 579,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 369,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $183.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

