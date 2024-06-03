NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $33.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 48,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,471,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 48,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,471,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,099.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,051. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.