NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in NNN REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NNN REIT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 103.67%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Stories

