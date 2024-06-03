Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 500 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

