Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $128,000 Stock Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth $52,189,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TPG by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares during the period. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $11,479,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in TPG by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the third quarter worth about $7,424,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

