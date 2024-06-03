Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $181,000 Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $5,193,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $4,091,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 78,922 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $56.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $529,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,173,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $529,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,173,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,249. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.