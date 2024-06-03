Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 164.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in agilon health by 1,439.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Benchmark cut their target price on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $6.30 on Monday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

