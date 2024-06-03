Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $296.78 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $319.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

