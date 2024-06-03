Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after buying an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,407.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,962 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $22,210,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.