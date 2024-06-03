Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

