Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

