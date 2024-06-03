Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,237 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

