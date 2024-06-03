Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 42,391 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,391 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.