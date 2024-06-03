Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,197,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.