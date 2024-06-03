Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,627 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Horizon by 268.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.84 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

