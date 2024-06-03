Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 383,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $168.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.53. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

