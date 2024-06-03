Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

