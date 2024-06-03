OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ONEW. Benchmark began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $488.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.