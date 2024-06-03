Ordinals (ORDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $981.14 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $981.14 million and $145.98 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.72 or 0.00066830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 45.63852384 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $167,930,676.77 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

