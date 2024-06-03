Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POWI

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.