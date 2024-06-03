Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of NXT opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

