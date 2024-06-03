Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

