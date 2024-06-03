Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of WaFd worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WaFd during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in WaFd by 90.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WaFd by 22.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

About WaFd



WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

