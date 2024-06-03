Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.47

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock worth $761,115. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

