Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,251,000 after acquiring an additional 299,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $156,455,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avantor by 56.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Avantor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.08 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

