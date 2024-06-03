Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Catalent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Catalent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $53.79 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

