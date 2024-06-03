Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 685 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.03 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.