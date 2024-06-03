Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,834,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after acquiring an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.24 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

