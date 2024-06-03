Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 37,696 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $62.44 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

