Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $66.51.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

