Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,296. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV stock opened at $334.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.55. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $334.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

