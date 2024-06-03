Parallel Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

