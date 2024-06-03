Parallel Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $222.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

