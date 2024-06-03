Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

