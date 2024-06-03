Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 2,502.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

View Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.