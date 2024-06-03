Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,769 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

