Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

