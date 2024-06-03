Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,633,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $160.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.64. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.