Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,027,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,471 shares of company stock worth $969,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.