Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 974 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,283,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 944,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 846,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 343,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 297,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after buying an additional 202,530 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $4,959,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

